Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

