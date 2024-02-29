Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

