Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down to $149.96

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.96, but opened at $146.88. Hess shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 1,596,547 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

