HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DINO. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

