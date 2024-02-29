Hibbett (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $943.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hibbett by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

