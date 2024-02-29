High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Christian Sinclair Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Christian Sinclair acquired 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.
