Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $237.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $190.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.69.

NYSE:HLT opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $205.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

