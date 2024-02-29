HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

