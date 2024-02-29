HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,927. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

