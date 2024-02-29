Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $345.50

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 1276854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377 ($4.78).
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.
