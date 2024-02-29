iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Buys C$344,000.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$84.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.30. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

