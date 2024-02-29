ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a 52-week low of $101.46 and a 52-week high of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.