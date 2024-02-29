Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $262.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

