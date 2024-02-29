Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.18

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 49247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

