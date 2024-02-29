Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $491,192.38 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,290,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Impinj by 40.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Impinj by 153.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

