Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

INBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

