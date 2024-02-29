Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.
INBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
