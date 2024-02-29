InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,956 shares of company stock worth $4,788,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

