InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
