Insider Buying: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Purchases $1,324,100.00 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

