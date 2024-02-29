Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,141 ($14.47) per share, with a total value of £142,625 ($180,904.36).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oryx International Growth alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Christopher Mills purchased 4,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($65,639.27).

Oryx International Growth Stock Down 29.6 %

Oryx International Growth stock opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.68) on Thursday. Oryx International Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.41.

Oryx International Growth Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.