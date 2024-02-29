Insider Buying: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
