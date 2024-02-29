Insider Buying: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

