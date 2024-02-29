Insider Buying: PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Acquires 6,122 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

PNNT stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

