Insider Buying: PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Acquires 6,122 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.3 %
PNNT stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
