Insider Buying: Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Purchases £1,115.20 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider Sven Borho bought 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,115.20 ($1,414.51).

Sven Borho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($204,211.06).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of LON WWH opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 286 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.50 ($4.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.18. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,150.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

