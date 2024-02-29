Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $154,377.30 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $413.34.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.