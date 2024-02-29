Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.09 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

