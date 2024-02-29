Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells 248,219 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

