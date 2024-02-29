Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director Sells C$4,727,400.00 in Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00.

On Friday, December 15th, David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$165.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.47. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$180.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

