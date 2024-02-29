Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $783,425.28 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60.

On Thursday, December 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60.

On Friday, December 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48.

HashiCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.