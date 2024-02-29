Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Sells 7,207 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

