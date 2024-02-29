Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.
Shares of PI stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
