Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 80,332 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4,477.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,982,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

