Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SLB opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
