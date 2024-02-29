Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $438,278.40 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 45,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $438,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,536,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SRG opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 636,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 818,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

