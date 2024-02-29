Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $53,014.50 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $20,332.50.

Middleby Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

