Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.