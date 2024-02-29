International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 172,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 327,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $73.19 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -32.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.