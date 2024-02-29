International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IP opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.