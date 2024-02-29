Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,576,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 11,083,578 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 12.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.