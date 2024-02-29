Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

