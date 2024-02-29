Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,655. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $240.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

