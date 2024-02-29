Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 345,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $206.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

