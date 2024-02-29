Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 954.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Roper Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,419. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

