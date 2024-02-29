Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 494,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,613 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 369.3% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PNQI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 4,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

