Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

GLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 221,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

