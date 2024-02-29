Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 225 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

State Street stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 178,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,209. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

