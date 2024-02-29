Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 318 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.