Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

