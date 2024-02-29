Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $464,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 87,840.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 357.3% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,888. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

