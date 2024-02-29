Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $507,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,419 shares of company stock worth $11,157,492 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.16. 230,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $332.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

