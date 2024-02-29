Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,985 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

