Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $85.27. 321,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,401. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

